Scarlett Johansson's latest Marvel film is sadly also likely her last, as Black Widow is set before the character's death in the Avengers: Infinity War. You never know what could happen of course, but for the foreseeable future we aren't going to see Johansson in the fan-favorite role. That doesn't mean you can't see Johansson as Widow on TikTok though or in this case an incredibly close approximation of her, thanks to TikTok Johansson lookalike Kate Johansson, who has become a star on the platform and is taking over the internet with her videos, which include a number of videos as Black Widow (via Dexerto).