Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Recreation interests at Saguaro Lake should avoid washes draining into the Lake. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely started. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around western and southern portions of the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 198 and 207. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Picadilla Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek and Ironwood Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE