Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 831 AM MST, Trained weather spotters and gages reported heavy rain along the I-10 corridor from Marana to Eloy. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, and washes are flooding with additional rainfall expected over the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters and gages reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Eloy, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Park Link Dr between I-10 and HWY 79 and Twin Peaks Rd between Sanders and Sandario. This includes the following streams and drainages McClellan Wash, Los Robles Wash, Guild Wash, Canada del Oro and Santa Cruz River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
