Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. There is light rain over the burn scar right now, but flash flooding is not expected anymore.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil; Harford .Slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop down from Pennsylvania on top of regions already hit by heavy rainfall. Flooding will be possible as this line moves through. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Calvert... North East Rising Sun... Charlestown Farmington... West Nottingham Zion... Bay View Richardsmere... Lombard Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Blake Pleasant Hill Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN SPRING BURN SCAR AFFECTING PORTIONS OF CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms producing heavy rain earlier over the northern Spring Burn Scar resulted in around 0.5 to 1.0 inch of rainfall accumulation. While rainfall rates have decreased, additional showers could produce rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inch in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.1-0.2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 PM MST. * At 900 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Florence Junction, Magma, Queen Valley, Coolidge Airport, Gold Camp and Valley Farms. This includes the following highways AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 138. US Highway 60 between mile markers 205 and 208...and near mile marker 209...and near mile marker 210...and near mile marker 211. AZ Route 287 between mile markers 138 and 142. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Waterman Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Water rise in Waterman Wash is occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Estrella Mountain Ranch and Estrella Mountain Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWEST MARICOPA AND NORTHWEST PINAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Monday for a portion of south central Arizona.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Monday for a portion of south central Arizona.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 132 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling in Sonoran Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, New River, Cave Creek and Deer Valley Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Route 101 between mile markers 20 and 29. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 27 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 135 and 139. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 214 and 223. This includes the following streams and drainages Skunk Creek, Apache Wash, Cave Creek, New River, Deadman Wash and North Canyon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Monday for a portion of south central Arizona.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Recreation interests at Saguaro Lake should avoid washes draining into the Lake. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely started. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around western and southern portions of the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 198 and 207. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Picadilla Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek and Ironwood Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Monday for a portion of south central Arizona.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 20:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTY At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced up to 2 inches of rain over Jemez Springs. Flash flooding is already occurring. The Jemez River has been reported to be out of its banks. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument and Canones in Rio Arriba County. This will impact Highway 4. Watch for rocks and boulders on the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST/645 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Light to moderate showers may continue for another hour but flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to 10 miles southeast of Haswell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 22:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Light rain is still over the area, but flash flooding is no longer expected.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, specifically the Subway canyon. Flows are expected to continue down North Creek to the confluence with the Virgin River. This includes the following streams and drainages Right Fork North Creek, North Creek, and the Virgin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 831 AM MST, Trained weather spotters and gages reported heavy rain along the I-10 corridor from Marana to Eloy. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, and washes are flooding with additional rainfall expected over the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters and gages reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Eloy, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Park Link Dr between I-10 and HWY 79 and Twin Peaks Rd between Sanders and Sandario. This includes the following streams and drainages McClellan Wash, Los Robles Wash, Guild Wash, Canada del Oro and Santa Cruz River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil; Harford .Slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop down from Pennsylvania on top of regions already hit by heavy rainfall. Flooding will be possible as this line moves through. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Calvert... North East Rising Sun... Charlestown Farmington... West Nottingham Zion... Bay View Richardsmere... Lombard Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Blake Pleasant Hill Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy