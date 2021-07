Government officials have tried just about everything to get Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Lotteries. Cash. Weed. Pop stars. Yet the country not only failed to hit President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose by July 4 — denying us free beer — but we still haven’t hit that mark. As of writing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 68 percent of American adults have received one dose and 59 percent have been fully vaccinated. The implications are grim, as the number of cases nationally has begun rapidly climbing back up, doubling in the past week.