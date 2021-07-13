Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot up to 64 times, killed while leaving jail, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSkjE_0avC6rN000

CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper died after he was shot dozens of times while leaving the Cook County Jail last weekend, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester, better known as KTS Dre or Kutthroat Dreko, was walking out of the jail on South California Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when gunmen approached in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him up to 64 times before fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman nearby also were shot, the newspaper reported.

Sylvester was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Sun-Times. Both women were hospitalized and are now in “good condition,” the newspaper reported.

Immediately before the shooting, authorities at the jail fitted Sylvester, who had been arrested on a bond violation charge in connection with a felony gun case, for electronic monitoring after he posted bail, according to The Associated Press.

No further details about the shooting or possible suspects were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Rapper#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Detroit shooting: 7 shot during candlelight vigil for man killed in hit-and-run, police say

DETROIT — Seven people are in the hospital after gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil for a man who died in a hit-and-run, Detroit police said. According to WDIV and WXYZ, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near Asbury Park and McNichols Road, where at least 100 people were paying tribute to a man who had died. A man in a Chevrolet Camaro began firing into the crowd, and some people shot back at the vehicle, police said.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man shot in north Tulsa, shows up at the hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a shooting victim in north Tulsa managed to drive himself to the hospital after the attack. It happened overnight in the 1200 block of Country Club Drive. Police say the victim showed up to OSU Medical Center around midnight and the crime could possibly be connected to a weekend shooting.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police need help identifying two children found walking alone

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for help finding the guardians of two children who were found alone in the 6100 block of South Hudson. Police have not yet been able to identify the 6 and 3-year-old. The children seem to be healthy. One was only dressed in a diaper, the other in pants and a t-shirt. If you have any information, please call the Tulsa police.

Comments / 2

Community Policy