Turmoil and Taliban gains in Afghanistan prove that a US victory will never be possible

By Bonnie Kristian
wvli927.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur promises were always empty and the supposed ‘progress’ we made over 20 years was always illusory. The rapid fade of stability is evidence of that.

wvli927.com

