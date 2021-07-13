Turmoil and Taliban gains in Afghanistan prove that a US victory will never be possible

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The US welcomed talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban held from July 17-18 in Doha. In a statement, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, "The United States welcomes the talks held July 17-18 between senior leaders of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban in Doha and the commitment the two sides have declared to accelerate negotiations towards an inclusive political settlement. Only a negotiated settlement can bring a lasting end to over 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan."The United States urged the Taliban to uphold the commitment in the Joint Declaration to protect Afghanistan's infrastructure, protect civilians, and cooperate on humanitarian assistance.