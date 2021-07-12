New office to support accommodated testing services
The Student Testing Center is an on-campus facility that assists in providing proctored space for students with registered accommodations from Disability Services. Accommodated exams are not and will not be mandated to be proctored in the center, but rather to serve as a resource for faculty. The center opened in fall 2020 with severe limitations due to COVID-19, but plans to have facilities open at full capacity beginning in fall 2021.www.colorado.edu
Comments / 0