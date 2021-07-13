Cancel
Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for using Borat in advert

By Will Richards
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacha Baron Cohen has filed a lawsuit against a US-based cannabis company for using his Borat character in a billboard advert. Cohen, who has appeared as Borat in two feature films, is seeking damages of at least $9m (£6.5m) in a lawsuit in the US state of Massachusetts. The lawsuit...

