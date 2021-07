UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 West are now open, according to state police.

The roadway was closed Tuesday at LA Hwy 415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned tractor trailer near Henderson.

The crash took place early Tuesday morning on I-10 westbound at milepost 114 at the Henderson exit.

Westbound traffic was diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound as crews cleaned up the roadway.