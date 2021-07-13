2021/2022 After School Program Lottery Registration
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept After School Program lottery registration beginning Wednesday, July 14, and will continue until Saturday, July 24. Cost per semester is $400. Registration for the After School Program will be determined by lottery selection at our sites due to capacity limits and COVID-19 safe practice guidelines. The participants selected will be notified by email or text message, and the winning lottery numbers will be posted at https://www.las-cruces.org/1515/After-School-Program. The initial $200 payment must be made between Tuesday, July 27 – Sunday, August 1 online or at registration locations, during regular business hours or at http://www.las-cruces.org/play.www.las-cruces.org
