Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

2021/2022 After School Program Lottery Registration

las-cruces.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept After School Program lottery registration beginning Wednesday, July 14, and will continue until Saturday, July 24. Cost per semester is $400. Registration for the After School Program will be determined by lottery selection at our sites due to capacity limits and COVID-19 safe practice guidelines. The participants selected will be notified by email or text message, and the winning lottery numbers will be posted at https://www.las-cruces.org/1515/After-School-Program. The initial $200 payment must be made between Tuesday, July 27 – Sunday, August 1 online or at registration locations, during regular business hours or at http://www.las-cruces.org/play.

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
City
Mesilla, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The After School Program#Bell Ave#Lcps#Alameda Elementary#Sunrise Elementary#Highland Elementary#Fairacres Elementary#Recreation Administrative#575 541 2550
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy