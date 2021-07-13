CalPERS Pension Fund Gets 80-Billion Dollar Boost From Hot Stock Market
(Sacramento, CA) — The California state workers pension fund saw a sizable return on investments made in the stock market. Officials at CalPERS report gains of 80-billion dollars since the end of June. Theresa Taylor, who chairs the investment committee for the fund, said the pension agency is obviously pleased with the news. She notes that while stock market fluctuations mean the good times will be short-lived, they are making careful long-term investments so retirement benefits can be paid to those who have earned them.www.kabc.com
