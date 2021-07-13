CalPERS Pension Fund Gets 80-Billion Dollar Boost From Hot Stock Market

The stock price of New Home Company Inc (NYSE: NWHM) increased by over 80% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of New Home Company Inc (NYSE: NWHM) increased by over 80% pre-market. Investors are responding to The New Home Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) announcing that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Apollo Funds have agreed to acquire The New Home Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share. The deal values NWHM at an enterprise value of approximately $338 million.