One of the many lessons we learned from the pandemic was that we enjoy dining outdoors, yes, even in the Louisiana heat. Al fresco dining has soared across Baton Rouge, evidenced by the explosion of new and expanded restaurant patios. But let’s not forget about that OG of outdoor dining experiences: the picnic. Toss together a few goodies and a friend or two, and you’ve got the makings of a tasty, relaxing outing at one of the many parks and green spaces around town.