Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Zendaya addresses Space Jam: A New Legacy backlash over Lola Bunny redesign

Corydon Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya addresses Space Jam: A New Legacy backlash over Lola Bunny redesign. 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' star Zendaya admits she didn't expect the backlash over Lola Bunny's redesign in the sequel.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Space Jam#New Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zendaya responds to controversy over new image of Lola Bunny

The star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, zendaya, shares his thoughts on the unexpected controversy surrounding his character redesign in the animated film, Lola Bunny. Lola Bunny debuted in the original 1996 comedy was a live action / animation hybrid starring the basketball icon, Michael Jordan, who joins a basketball team led by the Looney Tunes to help them win a game against a group of aliens.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Zendaya Channeled Her 'Space Jam' Character for Her Colorful Premiere Look

We are well aware of the fact that Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach know a thing or two about serving a look on the red carpet. And yet, when Zendaya arrived at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere on July 12th, we were still blown away by the Lola Bunny-inspired two-piece set. She even rocked the high ponytail Lola Bunny is known for.
Posted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Looked More Like Lola Bunny at the Space Jam 2 Premiere Than Lola Bunny Herself

Zendaya isn't quite done being Lola Bunny. The actress attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in Los Angeles on July 12 wearing a look inspired by her character in the sequel. The red carpet appearance joins the many other instances Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, took inspiration from style icons and pop culture fixtures. On Instagram, Law wrote, "Tell me you're Lola Bunny without telling me you're Lola Bunny."
RetailSneakerFiles

Space Jam x Converse Pro Leather Low Releasing for Lola Bunny

With the large Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike, Converse will also get in on the fun by releasing a special Lola Bunny Pro Leather Low. This will release alongside two pairs of Chucks. Looking closer, this Converse Pro Leather Low comes highlighted in White with perforations and...
TV & VideosState College

Space Jam: A New Legacy

A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. (1hr 55min)
CelebritiesNewsbug.info

Zendaya feels ‘lucky’ to be in ‘Space Jam’; gives ‘Euphoria’ update

Zendaya said she felt “lucky” to voice Lola Bunny in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The actor and model also said the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed show “Euphoria” will be “tough” and “will take a lot.” (July 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

Zendaya Talks Lola Bunny in “Space Jam" and “Euphoria” Season 2

Voiced by Disney alum and Euphoria star Zendaya, the latest incarnation of Lola Bunny is one of the biggest bright spots in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and it all begins with her introduction. When Lola Bunny becomes the final Looney Tunes character to be added to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny’s team roster in the film, it’s with special fanfare. In the time between the two films, Lola has left Tune World in search of something bigger and better. She lands in another reality, illustrated like a comic book, where she's been training to be an Amazon under Wonder Woman herself.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals Lola Bunny Is One of Wonder Woman's Amazons

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here, and the long-anticipated sequel has revealed what the Looney Tunes have been up to since we last saw them defeat the Monstars in the original film. We check in on Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig early on, but one of the most entertaining sequences occurs when we finally see what Lola Bunny's been up to, and at this point, spoilers incoming for Space Jam: A New Legacy, so if you haven't watched the movie you've been warned. When we catch up to Lola it turns out she's been hanging with Wonder Woman and the Amazons, and by the end actually becomes a full-fledged Amazon herself.
Los Angeles, CATalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Zendaya Coleman Ất ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Premiere

Actress Zendaya Coleman showed up in colorful style at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy held at Regal LA Live on Monday July 12 in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old fashionista stars as the voice “Lola Bunny” in the movie. She showed off her toned long legs at the red carpet premiere looking sexy as ever and paired her short set look with white stiletto pumps. I have the details on what she wore at the affair inside, take a peek!
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Director Wants The Rock to Star in Space Jam 3

Space Jam 3 could pass the rock from LeBron James to The Rock: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee wants to go from the hoop to the ring with wrestler-turned-superstar Dwayne Johnson. The 25-years-later sequel to Space Jam, which starred NBA superstar Michael Jordan and a tune squad of Looney Tunes, sees James (as himself) team up with the 'toons for a high-stakes game of basketball and save his son (Cedric Joe) from an evil A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). If Warner Bros. serves up a sequel, Lee says the Fast & Furious and Black Adam star would be an "interesting choice" for a new lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy