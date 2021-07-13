Zendaya addresses Space Jam: A New Legacy backlash over Lola Bunny redesign

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here, and the long-anticipated sequel has revealed what the Looney Tunes have been up to since we last saw them defeat the Monstars in the original film. We check in on Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig early on, but one of the most entertaining sequences occurs when we finally see what Lola Bunny's been up to, and at this point, spoilers incoming for Space Jam: A New Legacy, so if you haven't watched the movie you've been warned. When we catch up to Lola it turns out she's been hanging with Wonder Woman and the Amazons, and by the end actually becomes a full-fledged Amazon herself.