Without knowing Hagen, his response shows dedication

I find the reaction The Frederick News-Post expressed in its July 5 editorial (Hagen wrong to interfere in traffic stop) unreasonable toward Kai Hagen as he stopped to check on the condition of a motorist who was pulled over by the sheriff’s office. The immediate condemnation and subsequent daily poll regarding the incident, in my opinion, was a knee-jerk judgement against a citizen who has worked hard for the best for Frederick County throughout the years.