The Teen Mom 2 reunion kicked off on Tuesday night. The MTV series brought back all five of the moms — Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones — to discuss some of the biggest moments from the season. For Cline, her biggest storyline from the season revolved around her BBL (Brazilian butt lift) plastic surgery procedure. Naturally, she discussed the ordeal during the reunion and shared exactly how she felt about how it all went down.