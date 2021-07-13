Historic Art Deco House Transformed By A Contemporary Extension

Charlie Day stumbled into sculpture by chance. The garden designer, who spent his childhood in Ireland and Kenya and later moved to England, “was always artistically minded,” he says. He intended to study painting at the Florence Academy of Art, but fell into the medium when the former class was full. “It was only meant to be a monthlong course, but I stayed for four years,” he adds (and discovered the art of landscaping in the process). Now he’s tapped by the likes of the Talbot Malton, a 26-room British inn built in the 17th century, to combine his two passions to build shell-clad garden grottoes—in this case an alcove in which hotel guests can enjoy a cocktail and the sunset.