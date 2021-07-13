Historic Art Deco House Transformed By A Contemporary Extension
If you look at it from the front, this is a beautifully restored house from the inter-war era with a wonderful art-deco style. However, that’s not all. A quick glance at it from the opposite side reveals something unexpected: a contemporary addition that contrasts greatly with the original structure. But before we get into all the details, let’s put this into context. We’re talking about a two-generation house located in Kooyong, Australia with an extension added in 2020 by studio WALA.www.homedit.com
