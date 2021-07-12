Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

BET BUZZ: Haitian President's Wife Martine Moïse Speaks Out After His Assassination

Posted by 
BET
BET
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Haiti's First Lady Martine Moïse spoke publicly for the first time after she was critically injured last week when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Slain president's wife returns to Haiti

Martine Moise, the wife of the slain Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, returned to the country after being released from a Miami hospital, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Arriving at the Port-au-Prince airport wearing a bulletproof vest over her dress and sporting a sling on her right arm, Martine Moise...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.
AmericasNew York Sun

Haiti After Moïse: ‘The King Is Dead, Long Live the King!’

The campaign to make Jovenal Moïse a national hero of Haiti is in full swing. That is the significance of the astonishing funeral accorded on Friday to the president who was gunned down in his own home as he was maneuvering to hang onto office despite the expiration of his constitutional mandate.
AdvocacyPosted by
WOKV

Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders on Monday to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse. The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of...
Worldktwb.com

Haiti PM says govt plans to hold elections as soon as possible

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Haiti’s new Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday said the government plans to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier this month. “The mission of this government is to prepare the conditions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy