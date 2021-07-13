Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

CIS: NTP’s New Brazil, North American Sales Partner

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 13 days ago

NTP Technology has made a “major addition” to its global sales network by appointing CIS Group as a sales partner in Brazil and North America. The partnership includes the NTP Technology Penta and DAD product lines with a focus on Broadcast and Entertainment. CIS is headquartered in Florida, with offices...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cis#Ntp#Rio De Janeiro#North American#Ntp Technology Penta#Dad#Cis Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
PoliticsTimes Daily

NBC estimates 17 million in US saw opening of Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics held in a largely empty stadium, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Livonia, MIBusiness Insider

North American Crane Bureau Secures New Training Services Contract with Ford.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (OTCPINK: PBYA), an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, has secured a contract with Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) for its Livonia Michigan plant.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, Brazil's Newest Deep-Water Port, Located in the South of State of Espirito Santo Near State Border With Rio de Janeiro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

10 To 6: How Cathay’s North American Operations Have Shrunk

In normal times, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is the fourth-largest passenger operator between North America and the Far East by available seat capacity, beating Air Canada, All Nippon, and more. But times aren’t normal. For obvious reasons, its route map is currently a shadow of its former self, but we see what’s available and how it compares with 2019.
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

Finland firm sets up North American HQ at SU’s CASE Center

SYRACUSE — A company founded in Helsinki, Finland has established its North American headquarters at the Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University. Launched in 2017, NSION Technologies Inc. has established operations at the CASE business incubator. NSION Technologies provides situational awareness and secure communications channels with...
BusinessTimes Union

"SAVIC Inc" in North America Accelerating Rise with SAP, data and cloud modernization solutions for North American clients & creating new IT career opportunities

SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider of Digital platform offerings, announced today that it is expanding its global footprint by opening a new office in one of the leading US tech hubs, Florida, St. Petersburg. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider...
BusinessTroy Record

KPS Capital Partners To Acquire Controlling Stake In Tate & Lyle's Primary Products Business In North America And Latin America

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Tate & Lyle PLC ("Tate & Lyle") (LSE: TATE.L) to acquire a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in the Almidones Mexicanos S.A de C.V and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products Company, LLC joint ventures (collectively, the "Primary Products Business" or the "Company"), through a newly formed company ("NewCo"), for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion. KPS and Tate & Lyle, through affiliates, will each own approximately 50% of NewCo with KPS having Board of Directors and operational control. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Navistar adds North American market heft to Europe’s Traton Group

Scania and MAN nameplate owner Traton Group has begun the second half of 2021 with a third brand known for severe service models, International Truck, after completing a $3.7 billion takeover of Lisle, Ill.-based Navistar Inc. Combining the suitor’s leading stake in the European and South American markets with Navistar’s strong presence in North America lays the foundation for “a premier company with a global reach and complimentary capabilities.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

LANY Announce North American Tour

Los Angeles trio LANY will embark on a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album gg bb xx this fall. keshi will support on all North American dates. The tour will also follow a limited run in the U.K. this fall with more dates to be confirmed soon.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Tesla Plot ‘Let’s Get Real!’ 2021 North American Tour

Tesla will make their return to the stage in early August on their Let's Get Real! North American tour, which will run through November. The modern-day cowboys will kick off their trek on Aug. 5 in Grants Pass, Ore., and conclude on Nov. 20 in Tupelo, Miss. They'll be opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd on several dates, and in mid-August they'll play one show apiece with Styx and Kid Rock. Full ticket information can be found on Tesla's website.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

HAAH Founder Looking to Get Last Laugh Jumping from Chinese to Korean Cars

The last laugh, it seems, is on HAAH. The California-based holding company said this week it will file for bankruptcy after scuttling plans to import Chinese cars. In April HAAH Automotive Holdings signed a letter of intent, or LOI, with China’s SICAR Automotive Technology Development Co. That deal would have brought SICAR’s Vantas and T-GO brands to the U.S. market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy