CIS: NTP’s New Brazil, North American Sales Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.