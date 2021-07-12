BET BUZZ: Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, And Carl Thomas Form R&B Supergroup 'The Chi'

Amidst rumors that Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker secretly got engaged, Travis’ daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her ‘stepmom’ during an Instagram Live. Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, just dropped a major clue that the Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama, whom Travis, 45, shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends when someone asked the question of if anyone has met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Obviously, Alabama pointed out that has indeed met Kourtney by sweetly responding to her pals, “She’s my my stepmom.” Watch the adorable moment in the video below!