BET BUZZ: Family of Murdered TikTok Star Swavy Responds To Wendy Williams

Swavy's grieving mother responded to a July 7 episode of Williams' hot topics segment when the host proclaimed, "I have no idea who this is."

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

