Today, China imposed fresh sanctions on a handful of U.S. individuals. It's retaliation for sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Chinese officials last week over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. This latest tit for tat comes just days before a visit to China by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. And U.S.-China ties are already tense, though, as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, there is no sign China's sanctions will derail the visit.