OUTDOOR THEATER: Theatre Alliance will round out its outdoor summer performance series with a performance of Green Day’s “American idiot” at 8 p.m. July 16-18 and July 23-25. The musical follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, set to a score by rock group Green Day. Performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue at 650 W. Sixth St., with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. Parking lot seating is a maximum of 120 people. Cost is $25. Bring chairs or blankets. Masks not required if fully vaccinated. For reservations, go to www.theatrealliance.ws. For Theatre Alliance Box Office inquiries only, call 336-723-7777. The musical is rated R for depictions of drug use, sexual content and lots of adult language. Visit theatrealliance.ws.