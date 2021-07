The ‘Gossip Girl‘ reboot is quickly gaining steam, with its latest episode dropping some intriguing drama and shifting power dynamics that are a staple of the teen drama. The second episode follows Julien as she uses Gossip Girl’s help to win Obie back from Zoya. However, it leads to the sisters reconciling. You can find detailed highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. For those looking forward to next week’s secrets and twists-filled episode, here’s what’s in store for Julien, Zoya, and company in ‘Gossip Girl’ episode 3.