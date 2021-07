By the end of extra time, it felt like torture. Some people just wanted it to be over, just so that the tension could be released. England had wanted this so much. It was going to be a victory that was to draw a veil over all the years of hurt and usher in a brave new world. A penalty shoot-out was almost too much to bear with all its cursed history and all its associations for England manager Gareth Southgate. England’s fans were emotionally exhausted before the first spot-kick was even taken.