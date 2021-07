For some actors being typecast is their worst nightmare: George Reeves might have killed himself (or not?) because he couldn’t break free from his TV role as Superman. Others, such as John Wayne, found in it a way to reap huge rewards. Musclebound action star Sylvester Stallone, from whom acting was not expected, took the plunge out of his comfort zone, gaining 40 pounds for a fine dramatic performance, and comedian Robin Williams found a new direction for his career of clowning on TV and movies, by taking two notoriously dark roles on film.