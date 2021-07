It was not an auspicious start for the Boys in Blue. Carlos Hernández could not make it out of the third inning. He walked four batters and allowed five runs, four earned, on only two hits. In the third inning, he walked the bases loaded, and they all scored on a Miguel Cabrera sacrifice fly and a Jeimer Candelario three-run home run to dead center. The Tigers scored a sixth run in the fifth inning off of a combination of Richard Lovelady and Tyler Zuber.