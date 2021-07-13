L.A. Taco’s 19 Best Tacos of 2019, Ranked and Mapped
Another year gone, another belly full of tacos. 2019—and the 2010s in general—was one hell of an era for things on top of a tortilla. As expected, the flurry of Tijuana-style beef birria tacos raged on in the city, indeed popping up nearly on every corner. Then came the wave of younger taqueros applying their creativity to the art of tacos, which gave us all fun creations like a taco-fied Nashville-style Hot Chicken sandwich! Yes, tortillas replaced the buns.www.lataco.com
