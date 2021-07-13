L.A. Taco’s 19 Best Tacos of 2019, Ranked and Mapped

The first time I tried mango sticky rice, I had a Ratatouille moment where I peered into the universe and finally understood the appeal of arroz con leche. Mango sticky rice is a dessert that originates from Thailand but is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. The desert consists of juicy slices of mango with sweet coconut sticky rice. Part of the reason the Thai dessert works so well for me is the texture of the rice. Where arroz con leche is characteristic for its mushy texture, the grains still have individuality in mango sticky rice. Each grain of sticky rice is bound together with the coconut sauce, made of palm sugar, salt, and coconut cream. If only my mom had the wherewithal to add mango to her arroz con leche.