Previous letter writer misses the point

In reply to Mr. Spahr’s letter of July 12, Mr. Spahr you are completely wrong. Republicans always claim that defunding the police means that all the money given to the police will be taken away, which is incorrect. What defund the police means is that some funds are taken from police departments and reallocated to non-policing forms of public safety and community support, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, health care and other community resources. This means that when the police are called out to someone having a mental breakdown or mental issue, the right person is actually sent, meaning that the police do not go in heavy handed and end up sending that person who is having a mental breakdown to the morgue, which Mr. Spahr has to admit has happened.