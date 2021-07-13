Cancel
Law Enforcement

Previous letter writer misses the point

Sentinel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn reply to Mr. Spahr’s letter of July 12, Mr. Spahr you are completely wrong. Republicans always claim that defunding the police means that all the money given to the police will be taken away, which is incorrect. What defund the police means is that some funds are taken from police departments and reallocated to non-policing forms of public safety and community support, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, health care and other community resources. This means that when the police are called out to someone having a mental breakdown or mental issue, the right person is actually sent, meaning that the police do not go in heavy handed and end up sending that person who is having a mental breakdown to the morgue, which Mr. Spahr has to admit has happened.

Combat SportsSentinel

Tell the truth about ‘defunding the police’

Boy, oh, boy, Mr. Fisher, what a load of hooey! Please explain why the Democratic mayor of Democrat Chicago is asking for federal help for her police department. Is this a fact or not? According to you, she and Chicago are fine and have the numbers wrong. You better give her a call and straighten that out!
ElectionsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Writer ignores the plain language of SB1, the For the People Act

Mr. Steele can't help himself. In his continuing effort to cheerlead for making it harder to vote, he ignores the plain language of SB 1 (the version he claims I didn't read.) When it comes to actually voting (a/k/a the thing that Republicans are trying to thwart), SB 1 says: "A State may not impose a signature verification requirement as a condition of accepting and counting an absentee ballot submitted by any individual with respect to an election for Federal office unless the State meets the due process requirements described in paragraph (2)." The Bill then goes on to list various methods the State can use to verify signatures, but also protect the rights of voters to vote.
PoliticsDaily Press

Letter to the editor: Conservative has two meanings, in response to previous letter

In response to Bob Byrd’s request in Wednesday’s Virginia Gazette, “Letter to the editor: What does conservative really mean? How are Republicans also conservatives?”. There are two definitions. One is environmental conservative, the other political. Bob wonders about land, air, water and environmental conservation. I can speak to this as...
POTUSWashington Post

More than half of Republicans think minorities are favored over Whites in the United States

At its heart, the Black Lives Matter movement is focused on the ways in which racism is embedded in American law enforcement, resulting in a disproportionately large number of deaths of Black people at the hands of police. This idea that racism may be embedded in governmental or social systems is the crux of critical race theory. Racism, the theory postulates, isn’t simply a function of racist people acting out against others because of their race. Instead, some of racism’s most significant effects are felt from long-standing systems that have integrated, often invisibly, race-specific differences.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Letter: Soares' point on bail reform makes no sense

I am baffled by the statement by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, as discussed in Chris Churchill’s column of 13-July, that he believes the increase in shootings in Albany is due to the state’s recent bail reform. As stated in Mr. Churchill’s column, the bail reform applies to “non-violent” crimes. I generally have respect for Mr. Soares’ intelligence and integrity, but I can’t make any sense of his logic. Does he think that the process of releasing without cash bail non-violent criminals who have yet to be tried suddenly makes those individuals homicidal?
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Two letter writers remind readers of Lowe's 'sovereign citizen' phase

Editor's Note: The Palm Coast Observer publishes as many letters as we can fit in print. Send yours to [email protected]. Letters of all political views are welcome. As public records show, Alan Lowe, a candidate for Palm Coast mayor, had a long contentious battle with the IRS who was attempting to dutifully collect taxes Lowe did not pay. The IRS battle was waged with Lowe utilizing his proclaimed radical sovereign citizen status and philosophy, his renounced U.S. citizenship, his contention that he was not subject to taxes or U.S. laws, and included a barrage of frivolous and nonsensical public court filings. He went as far as to sue the IRS and individual revenue agents personally for $5 million and even filed court documents arguing that he did not owe debts to banks and the IRS because he didn’t recognize U.S. currency as real money.
Societynewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Letter writer 'easily offended'

TO THE EDITOR: This is in response to the letter in your July 8 newspaper by Louis Anagnostis disparaging my previous letter. Mr. Anagnostis, the term “man crush” is far from homophobic. It’s used frequently in everyday conversation as is the term “girl crush,” which was popularized in a hit song by the group Little Big Town.
MoviesConcord Monitor

Letter: A missed opportunity

The 2020 film Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always is a touching story of a teenage girl and her cousin who leave their own state of Pennsylvania to obtain an abortion in the less restrictive state of New York. The highly acclaimed 1960 film Inherit the Wind is about the 1920s trial of a Tennessee high school teacher who violated state law by teaching evolution. Our recently passed New Hampshire budget contains provisions that could have positioned our state as the setting for similar movies.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: 'Wokeness' on the editorial page misses the mark

Sunday’s editorial page was smarmy with “wokeness" and represents much that is wrong with our society today. The cartoon clearly implied that the “deplorable” in western dress was a glutton to be abhorred, while his “woke" table partner was to be admired for the “right kind of eating.” Why is it necessary to pass judgment on different tastes?
Cinebar, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Writer Displays Apparent Obsession With Race

I am responding to two letters written by Marty Ansley of Cinebar in the July 1 and July 13 editions of The Chronicle. Mr. Ansley seems to be obsessed with race, which makes him a racist. In his next letter, I request that he explain his obsession, specifically with white supremacy. Is Mr. Ansley a “person of color”? If so, I’d like him to explain how racism has negatively affected his life. That would give him more credibility.
Politicscarolinacoastonline.com

Commentary: CRT critics miss point

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century.
Politicsoklahoman.com

Letters: On critical race theory, reparations

It appears Oklahoma Republicans are trying to implement yet another scare tactic intended for Oklahoma voters, particularly its base. The Republican legislators contend Critical Race Theory will show America as a flawed nation. By limiting what is taught in Oklahoma schools, they are going to handicap students who are in school to learn the truth. Students should be allowed to learn the positive things about our country, but at the same time should be taught its failures. Slavery and racism are part of those failures and should be included in a well-rounded curriculum.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Gulfport, MSPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Hides in High-End Mall Restroom, Rapes Mother Inside Stall & Cracks Her Head: Police

A Mississippi man is behind bars after police say he raped and physically assaulted a woman at a high-end Gulfport mall. Andrew Malik Jones, 28, allegedly hid in a bathroom Gulfport Premium Outlets at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities said an Oklahoma mom who was visiting the area entered the bathroom, where Jones quickly shoved her into one of the stalls, then beat and raped her, according to police.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Las Vegas, NVnationalblackguide.com

Black Doctor Accused of Paying Off Female Judges to Pervert Judgment in Divorce Case

Dr. Barbara Tennille Crawford (Lewis), a licensed medical practitioner from Las Vegas, Nevada, is being accused of perverting the cause of justice after she allegedly paid two female judges to influence the proceedings of the court handling the divorce case with her ex-husband. She is accused of paying over half a million dollars in bribes to turn the tables of the court proceedings in her favor.

