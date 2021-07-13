How to link Warframe to your Twitch account

If you were living in the 1940s with the Nazis present, being invaded, and had the skill to help out an end to the war, would you do what you could or stand by and see if anything would possibly change? If the skill you possessed was the ability to have amazing accuracy with a sniper rifle as you looked down the sites, would you hesitate for a moment or take the shot knowing without even thinking knowing that the future you and so many others wanted would come true as that bullet fired and hit the target that changed history? It’s interesting how we can think about what we would do now knowing what we know of the past and try to incorporate those skills at such a wild time. But developers, Rebellion, Just Add Water, and Coatsink bring the Sniper Elite franchise and improve it by immersing us in VR? Yes…yes they do. Let’s find out more with Sniper Elite VR for the PlayStation VR.