Megan Fox describes Costa Rica ayahuasca trip with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I went to hell for eternity’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
 13 days ago

Megan Fox has revealed she took the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca while in Costa Rica with her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly .

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea used as a spiritual medicine in rituals and ceremonies, which can induce hallucinations.

The Transformers star recounted the incident to guest host Arsenio Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in, like, a proper setting, with indigenous people,” she said. “So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience...But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1 pm. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can’t shower because they’re in a drought.

“There was nothing glamourous about it, and it’s all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

Fox explained that the ceremony began with induced vomiting, which she described as “such a good bonding experience”.

She characterised the drug trip itself as “intense”, stating: “Everybody’s journey is different, but on the second night I went to Hell for eternity.

“Just knowing it’s eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death... it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in.”

“So it’s your own version of hell, and I was definitely there,” Fox added.

Fox recently addressed criticism of the “age gap” in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in an interview with InStyle .

