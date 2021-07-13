Letter: You object to the rainbow flag, but not injustice?

To the Editor -- In regards to the article submitted in the May 28 Yakima Herald-Republic, "Take pride in the country, not some rainbow flag." It's not right to fly the rainbow flag over City Hall, but it was right to sacrifice the lives of Rainbow Pride people in wars to protect this country? In a nation with "liberty and justice for all," evidently someone has been asleep for decades and missed all the killings, beatings, rapes, prison terms, stolen land, slavery, stolen children, broken-up families and all other lowdown, dirty crimes committed against people of color that videos didn't film.