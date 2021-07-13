Persona 25th Anniversary Celebration Website is Teasing 7 New Announcements
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Atlus’ Persona franchise, and though the beloved series may have started out as a niche offshoot of the Shin Megami Tensei games, it’s grown into a dynasty of its own over the years. Recently, Atlus confirmed that Persona games have collectively sold over 15 million units worldwide, and now, they’ve launched a website to hype up the 25th anniversary celebrations for the series- and it seems they have quite a few announcements in store.gamingbolt.com
