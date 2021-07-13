Persona 25th Anniversary Celebration Website is Teasing 7 New Announcements

There’s a variety of indie titles coming over the remainder of this year and beyond that have caught many an eye, and one of those has been Kena: Bridge of Spirits. An original IP coming to PC and PlayStation consoles later this year, we’ve seen a lot of the game, from its combat to its very impressive looking environments. It also happened to be an early announced title for Sony’s PS5, and now we know at least one way it’ll use some of that special hardware.