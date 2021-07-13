Financial Stability Board Finds That Non-Banks’ Resilience Needs Strengthening
The interconnectedness of banks and non-banks, also known as shadow banks and other financial institutions (OFIs) has long worried me, because non-banks are not as well regulated and supervised. The failure of Long Term Capital Management in 1998, Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy in 2000, and the more recent Archegos debacle certainly show how non-banks’ poor risk management can rattle not only the banking sector, but also the stock market.www.forbes.com
