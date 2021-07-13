Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Financial Stability Board Finds That Non-Banks’ Resilience Needs Strengthening

By Mayra Rodriguez Valladares
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The interconnectedness of banks and non-banks, also known as shadow banks and other financial institutions (OFIs) has long worried me, because non-banks are not as well regulated and supervised. The failure of Long Term Capital Management in 1998, Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy in 2000, and the more recent Archegos debacle certainly show how non-banks’ poor risk management can rattle not only the banking sector, but also the stock market.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Sovereign Debt#Lehman Brothers#Archegos#Nbfi#Group Of 20#Rapid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economyfinextra.com

RBNZ consults on new laws to safeguard the plumbing of the financial system

Groups with an interest in the financial market transactions and payments are being asked for their views on how a new law governing the ‘plumbing’ of the financial system should be implemented. The Financial Market Infrastructure Act became law in May 2021. The new Act governs Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs)...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Kuwait central bank chief calls for reforms to ensure stability

KUWAIT, July 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait needs urgent reforms to put its finances on a more sustainable footing, as monetary tools are not sufficient to address structural challenges, the governor of the central bank said on Monday. "There is an urgent need for economic reforms, and all parties, especially the...
Personal Financespglobal.com

ECB set to clamp down on banks overexposed to leveraged finance market – source

The European Central Bank intends to toughen its stance against lenders overexposed in leveraged finance later this year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The regulator will use its annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, or SREP, to outline stricter capital requirements for leveraged financing, the person said. The ECB issues SREP reports to banks each year outlining key concerns and giving them a specific deadline for action.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Shortcomings With Financial Market Infrastructure Companies’ Business Continuity And Cybersecurity Plans Need To Be Resolved

With rising climate change and cybersecurity risks, which can significantly disrupt financial institutions, legislators and financial regulators urgently need to be more focused on financial markets infrastructure companies (FMIs). FMIs are the critical plumbing of the global financial sector. Just like plumbing in our homes, most of us do not pay much attention to it, until something goes horribly wrong.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Azimut Group, with Azimut Investments S.A., Is Reportedly the First Luxembourg Fund Manager to Acquire Permit to Manage Digital Asset Funds

with Azimut Investments S.A., is reportedly the first asset management firm based in Luxembourg to acquire authorization to manage digital assets strategies. With this further evidence of the Group’s innovation capabilities, Azimut confirmed that it will be introducing the AZ RAIF Digital Asset fund, which is the first fund under Luxembourg law and the second overall in Europe. It will aim to make strategic investments in virtual currencies, exchange-traded funds, and equity of Fintech or blockchain-related firms.
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Becomes First US Banking Giant to Give Wealth Clients Access to Crypto Funds

JP Morgan has reportedly become the first major U.S. bank to give all its wealth clients access to crypto funds. Retail wealth clients at American banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co have been given access to several cryptocurrency products, including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The move makes the bank the first major financial institution in the United States to do so.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Today In Digital-First Banking: Banks Spend More To Compete With FinTechs; US Regulators, Advisory Group Examines Stablecoins

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, banks expect having higher expenses and lower revenue, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen is convening financial markets advisers and watchdogs to talk about stablecoins. Plus, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. announced that its acquisition of First Choice Bank has received all necessary regulatory approvals.
Economymarijuanamoment.net

Number Of Banks Working With Marijuana Businesses Stabilizes Following Multi-Quarter Decline

The number of banks and credit unions that report working with marijuana businesses remained stable over the last quarter, according to recently published federal data. For the last three quarters of 2020, those numbers had been consistently declining—due partly to revised reporting requirements from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and also because of the coronavirus pandemic. But things seem to have stabilized over the most recent two quarters.
Real Estateirei.com

Principal Real Estate strengthens board in Germany

Principal Real Estate has boosted its management team in Germany with two board appointments, promoting both Sebastian Lietsch and Ole Sichter to the position of managing director. In these roles, they will work together with existing board member Ute Suhrbier-Hahn to oversee the management of Principal’s real estate business in...
EconomyFudzilla

Financial firms need better IT security

Financial firms may need to bolster their defences in the face of rocketing cyberattacks after employees began working from home, according to the Financial Stability Board (FSB). For those who don’t know, the FSB coordinates financial rules for the G20 group of nations so what it has to say is...
MarketsValueWalk

Bank Of England Testing Financial Sector’s Resilience

Frothy stock market valuations, a dash for cash and digital money – all on Bank of England’s risk radar. The economic outlook has improved, but risks to the recovery remain. Banks have the capital and liquidity to be able to support the economy. Risky asset prices have continued to increase,...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Strengthening Economy Boosts US Bank Earnings

A trio of US banks reported strong profits Wednesday, boosted by the improved credit quality outlook despite headwinds from lower interest rates and tepid trading revenues. Results from Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo followed similarly positive earnings released Tuesday from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, with the bottom line surging in comparison to the year-ago period when the industry set aside billions of dollars in case of loan defaults during the coronavirus pandemic.
Businessfinextra.com

Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

The Bank of England is warning that additional policy measures may be required to mitigate financial stability risks from the growing concentration of power in the hands of global cloud providers. In its bi-annual Financial Stability Report, the central bank singled out the 'secretive' practices and opaque nature of major...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai financial stability strong amid virus outbreak - c.bank

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s financial stability remains robust and financial markets continue to function properly, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak so far. Results of macro stress tests conducted by financial regulators showed that banks, securities firms,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Britcoin revolution! Rishi Sunak plans to introduce official digital currency to rival cash in 'biggest upheaval in the monetary system for centuries'

Cash in people's pockets would be superseded by a new 'Britcoin' digital currency in a plan being pushed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. In what Treasury insiders say would be the biggest upheaval in the monetary system for centuries, the Bank of England would establish a direct digital equivalent to physical money and take control of it in the same way as sterling.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Trustwave partners with CISA and joins CISCP to help strengthen U.S. cybersecurity resiliency

Trustwave Government Solutions announced it has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program (CISCP). The overall mission of CISCP is to build cybersecurity resiliency and to harden the defenses of the U.S. and its strategic partners. The program enables actionable, relevant, and timely unclassified information exchange through trusted public-private partnerships across all critical infrastructure (CI) sectors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy