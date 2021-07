Marcus Rashford said he was “lost for words” after hundreds of well-wishers repaired a mural of the England star that was vandalised and then took the knee on Tuesday evening.Around 200 people, including some with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” made the symbolic gesture beside the recently desecrated artwork in south Manchester.Artist Akse P19 has since repainted his monochrome depiction of the England player after it was scrawled with racist graffiti.Hundreds of people have visited the artwork and left tributes to the Manchester United star with heart-shaped post-its, and adorned it with England flags.The mural was targeted just hours...