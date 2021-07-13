Mrunal Thakur’s Charming Pink Outfit Belongs in Every Girl’s Wardrobe (View Pics)

Kate Beckinsale, the Pearl Harbor actress celebrates her birthday on July 25. The actress who is known for her acting proficiency is also quite a stunner when it comes to her appearances. Blessed with that elegance and poise, Kate is often the best-dressed celeb in the room and she rarely disappoints her fans in that department. Beckinsale has always been a favourite with the fashion critics who admire her for the choices she makes on the red carpet. From classic whites to all black, she strikes a healthy balance in her outings and they all are commendable always. Kate Beckinsale Extends Emotional Support to Chrissy Teigen After Her Miscarriage, Actress Opens Up About the Loss of Her Baby at 20 Weeks (View Post).