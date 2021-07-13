At long last, Shane Lowry ready to defend British Open title

Shane Lowry likely spoke for many players when he admitted that performing for fans in a live setting makes him a better golfer. “I look back on 2020 as a season, and without making excuses too much, I think playing in front of fans does it for me,” said the defending Open Champion, who will begin his title defense on Thursday at Royal St. George’s. “Not playing in front of fans doesn't do it for me. That's just the way it is. I think I struggled last year coming out of lockdown. I was playing great [before the pandemic hit]. I've never played as much golf in my life, and I just was stale when I got out there. I just couldn't get it going.”