Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

At long last, Shane Lowry ready to defend British Open title

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Shane Lowry’s first acts on Monday at Royal St. George’s upon his arrival to play in the 149th British Open was an unpleasant one: He had to return the precious Claret Jug to the powers that be at the Royal & Ancient. It was a nice — and...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#U S Open#Golf#Royal St George#The Royal Ancient#Irishman#Royal Portrush#Wgc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Shane Lowry grouped with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen for first two rounds

Reigning champion Shane Lowry has been grouped alongside world No 2 Jon Rahm and former major winner Louis Oosthuizen for the first two rounds at The 149th Open. Lowry, who claimed his breakthrough major title with a stunning six-shot victory at Royal Portrush in 2019, will begin his bid to become the first player to win back-to-back Open Championships since Padraig Harrington when he tees off at 9.58am on Thursday morning.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Defending champion Lowry grouped with Rahm in Open first round

SANDWICH, England, July 13 (Reuters) - Defending British Open champion Shane Lowry has been grouped with former winner Louis Oosthuizen and Spain's recent U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm for the start of the year's fourth major at Sandwich on Thursday. The first ball of the 149th championship, taking place a...
GolfFlorida Times-Union

Open champion Shane Lowry said he's played better since tournaments began allowing more fans

Shane Lowry likely spoke for many players when he admitted that performing for fans in a live setting makes him a better golfer. “I look back on 2020 as a season, and without making excuses too much, I think playing in front of fans does it for me,” said the defending Open Champion, who will begin his title defense on Thursday at Royal St. George’s. “Not playing in front of fans doesn't do it for me. That's just the way it is. I think I struggled last year coming out of lockdown. I was playing great [before the pandemic hit]. I've never played as much golf in my life, and I just was stale when I got out there. I just couldn't get it going.”
GolfGolf.com

Surprise Open winner Shane Lowry is not giving the Claret Jug back without a fight

Growing up in wee-town Ireland, far off the American golfer’s tourist trail, Shane Lowry had two athletic models. One was his father, a tiler by profession and a Gaelic football legend by reputation. The other was Tiger Woods. Shane was born in April 1987, and for his 10th birthday (just about) Tiger gave him his 12-shot win at the Masters. The 1997 Masters, right there on the family telly. What a gift.
GolfInternational Business Times

British Open Ready For 'Emotional' Return In Front Of 32,000 Fans

The British Open makes an eagerly-anticipated return on Thursday after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Englishman Richard Bland set to fire the first tee shot at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, Kent. It is the 149th edition of golf's oldest major championship which was cancelled last...
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: 2011 champion Darren Clarke backs Rory McIlroy to end major drought

Darren Clarke believes it is "only a matter of time" before Rory McIlroy ends his seven-year major drought, and that time could be this week at The 149th Open. McIlroy spoke earlier this week of his desire to emulate Clarke's memorable Open triumph at Royal St George's 10 years ago, when the elder of the two Northern Irishmen landed his maiden major a few weeks before his 43rd birthday.
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 British Open sleeper, long-shot and value picks and predictions

The British Open will be played this week for the first time since 2019. It will be the final major of 2021 and the last of the six comprising the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. Below, we search for value in the odds and highlight five sleeper and long-shot picks for the2021 British Open; check out all our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy