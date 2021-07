Less than a week after reports surfaced that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant with her second child, she noticeably kept her stomach off-camera during a virtual TV interview. Scarlett Johansson promoted her new movie Black Widow with a virtual interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on July 12. She appeared via video chat for the interview, with the camera only showing her body from the chest up. With the lower half of her body completely hidden, Scarlett seemed to be making a point not to confirm or deny the recent reports that she and her husband, Colin Jost, are expecting a child together. Page Six was first to report the news of the pregnancy on July 6, but Scarlett and Colin have not commented themselves.