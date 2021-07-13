Chris Karl Joins JEGI CLARITY as Chief Business Development Officer

Industry Leader Lee Will Lead the Strategy and Development of the Company’s Consumer Identity and Data Platform. NBCUniversal announced the appointment of John Lee to the newly-created role of Chief Data Officer, sitting within the company’s Global Advertising & Partnerships division. In a first for the company, Lee will lead a centralized data unit tasked with developing and implementing the company’s enterprise-wide consumer identity and data strategy, delivering on the vision unveiled at ONE21. Reporting into President & Chief Business Officer Krishan Bhatia, Lee and his team will develop the company’s first-party data strategy and create data-driven partnerships to support advertising, marketing, consumer experience and analytics use cases across NBCUniversal’s portfolio of industry-leading consumer businesses—from the company’s TV & streaming properties and the NBC News Group to Universal Filmed Entertainment and Universal Parks & Resorts.