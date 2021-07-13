Chris Karl Joins JEGI CLARITY as Chief Business Development Officer
JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Chris Karl has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. Chris brings more than 20 years of senior level operating and market development experience with Yahoo! and MediaMath coupled with recent M&A and capital markets experiences with Progress Partners advising clients in deal origination and process execution.martechseries.com
