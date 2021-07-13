Hawke Media and Junction AI Partner to Challenge Brands to ′Dump Your Agency’

Companies are using SAS to move beyond traditional CDP platforms to jump-start personalization and increase the value of their first-party data. Rapid digital transformation in 2020 has resulted in a hybrid customer engagement model that is changing how brands shape, manage and deliver superior customer experiences (CX). Throw in the loss of the third-party cookie and marketers must double down on the data they do have: their own first-party data. SAS’ unique real-time customer data platform (CDP) capabilities help brands meet these challenges, deriving real intelligence from first-party data and acting with the speed and agility necessary to meet customer expectations in a new world of self-guided, self-directed co-operative experiences.