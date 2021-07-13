Cancel
Hawke Media and Junction AI Partner to Challenge Brands to ′Dump Your Agency'

By PRNewswire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawke Media in partnership with Junction AI offers brands unbiased opinions using proprietary artificial intelligence to analyze the success of a brand′s digital campaign. Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the nation has teamed up with the international, artificial intelligence start-up, Junction AI to encourage brands to audit the return on investment of their digital campaigns as advised by their current marketing agencies.

