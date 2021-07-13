Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Woman Entrepreneur Knows How To Balance Work and Life

By Srivatsa KR
Entrepreneur
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rather than being a personality trait, entrepreneurship is a way of life. Although not limited to economic institutions, social considerations that are provided to every woman in India play a role in their path of beginning and running a successful business for eight years.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Women Entrepreneurs#Social Media Marketing#Mobile Marketing#Entrepreneur Media#Indian#Amity University Noida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Related
Small Businesscapecodtimes.com

TIPS FROM SCORE Time management key to business success, work-life balance

Question: Any tips on how to manage my time more effectively so I have “me time” while managing my small business?. Answer: Time management is a skill every owner needs to learn in order to effectively run a small business and still have a life. Here are five simple tips to better manage your time so you have more time to do your most important work.
Economypsychologytoday.com

How to Harness the Psychology of a Successful Entrepreneur

More than 4 million Americans quit their jobs in April alone due to toxic workplace culture, overwork, and burnout. According to the US Business Formation Statistics, 1.36 million new companies were started in the first quarter of this year. To build a business, one must develop the characteristics of a...
EconomyGreenwichTime

Every Entrepreneur Should Learn How to Be a Better Presenter

Although the business world is still largely digital, soon enough you'll be back in front of real groups presenting your business ideas, making sales pitches, or looking for investment for your business. Whether you're making presentations online or in-person, the way you prepare is important. And, if you're one of the 80 percent of entrepreneurs who funds their business out of pocket, you'll want to prepare everything at an affordable rate.
Entrepreneur

5 Pieces of Advice for a Startup Entrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Starting out as an entrepreneur can be a frightening experience. Even those with the best of ideas are going to be discouraged, and it will seem as though you have to overcome an avalanche of odds to gain success. Richard Branson is...
Career Development & Advicemetrofamilymagazine.com

Work/Life Balance is a Myth: Focus on Boundaries Instead

Dwayne’s story might sound familiar to you: He is 35 years old with a beautiful wife, a 3-year-old son, a new baby on the way, a stable job at a large construction company where he earns a good salary with full benefits and a home in a nice neighborhood. By all appearances, Dwayne is a successful person. Nevertheless, he has been feeling stressed lately about his job and thinking about the new baby on the way. His company has new owners. The corporate culture has changed, and he is required to work more hours than usual. His long work schedule and inability to be at home as much as he used to are straining his marriage. Dwayne feels overwhelmed, which is starting to take a toll on his mental and physical health. He is trying to figure out the best way to be productive at work and still be present for his wife and kids.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Entrepreneurs With This Mindset Are Most Likely to Succeed

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you were to take the world’s most inspirational entrepreneurs, put them in a room and ask them what moves them forward, purpose would most likely be their response. Most people become entrepreneurs in order to have control of their income, but conscious entrepreneurs focus on their impact. It is the polishing of your personality that determines your brand’s success. Conscious entrepreneurs understand that the process of their growth is a spiritual journey. They have full belief in their inner vision and execute day after day, always focusing on the bigger picture.
Entrepreneur

3 LGBTQ Entrepreneurs Share How Being Out and Proud Fuels Their Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Every time I send an email newsletter or beta test a new offer, it feels like I’m coming out of the closet again. It’s been over 15 years since I came out, but I can recall the vivid body response like it was yesterday: Pit in the stomach, clammy hands and a tidal wave of irrational mind trash.
shoutoutla.com

Perspectives on work life balance

The Coronavirus has given many us an opportunity to pause and think about life, our purpose, and even the right work life balance. What’s your perspective and has it changed over time?. Dominik van Wyk: Artist: Actress & Singer-Songwriter. Balance is kind of my theme word for 2021. I try...
gamesindustry.biz

43% of developers report better work-life balance during pandemic

Yesterday the IGDA released the results of COVID-related questions from its 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey. The survey revealed that 43% of developers reported that their work-life balance has improved during the pandemic while 37% reported otherwise. 41% of indie developers said that the pandemic affected their ability to find work....
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Where I Work: David Hessekiel, Entrepreneur

Where I Work showcases people who work in Rye. The feature is inspired in part by exploring how the pandemic has impacted our work environment and part by wanting to understand how and where people work inside the City of Rye. Today we meet entrepreneur and Rye resident David Hessekiel.
Thrive Global

What work-life balance means to me

There is an ongoing debate about the use of the phrase work-life balance. Some hate it because it gives an unrealistic expectation of a literal balance in life (i.e. 8 of work, 8 hours of sleep, and 8 hours of play). Others are still using the phrase, but recognizing that life isn’t a true balance.
EconomyEntrepreneur

7 Tips that Empower You to Manage the Best and Worst of Times

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The classic book, A Tale of Two Cities, opens with “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” In the life of an entrepreneur, I would add, “It’s the best of times and the worst of times at the same time all the time.”
katzenworld.co.uk

Achieve Work-Life Balance As Cat Parent With Pluto Square

The pandemic has blessed pet owners with more time with their furry friends, thanks to the WFH (Work from Home) setup. This supports the overall wellbeing of a pet owner, and this should also be a mutualistic relationship. We had the opportunity to speak with the folks over at PLUTO, who are passionate about leveling up pet healthcare through thoughtfully designed products, regarding achieving work-life balance while being a terrific pet owner.
Family Relationshipshawaiibusiness.com

Working parents: How do grandparents help you balance your careers and raising keiki?

We all know it takes a village to raise a child, but that’s especially so in Hawai‘i where many working parents rely on grandparents for assistance. Hawaii Business Magazine wants to look at Hawai‘i’s “kūpuna edge” and dive into this model’s advantages for the professional class, as well as its strains – including on grandparents themselves, how it disadvantages parents without support networks and how it prevents the state from prioritizing maternity/paternity leaves, public school education and preschool options.
Entrepreneur

18 Stress-Free Side Hustles For Introverts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably sick and tired of all of the gurus telling you how easy it is to make extra income from a side hustle. This isn’t because those side hustles don’t work, but they don’t always provide the same successful outcome for everyone who tries them — especially introverts.
Entrepreneur

How Do I Know If I Have a Great Business Idea?

The following is an excerpt from Entrepreneur Press' Start Your Own Business: The Only Startup Book You'll Ever Need, 8th Edition. Pre-order your copy today here!. While many business owners have been re-tooling and jump-starting their businesses as we collectively work our way past the pandemic, many up-and-coming entrepreneurs are once again finding their footing and taking steps to start a business.
benefitspro.com

Balancing the return to work with mental wellbeing

With 50% of companies planning to reopen their office doors between August and October, many HR directors are faced with a tricky logistical challenge. Encouraging employees to return to the office will not be straightforward, with workforces across the country now accustomed to (and embracing) working from home. In addition, this is a difficult task that many HR managers (who are still adapting to new ways of operating themselves) have never undertaken before. Given most employees have expressed an interest in splitting their time between home and the office, many businesses will now be expected to adopt a hybrid working model that reflects diverse needs and opinions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy