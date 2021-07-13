Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Accenture partners with MAS for the Veritas initiative

thepaypers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland-based Accenture has announced its collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to lead and facilitate Phase 2 of the Veritas initiative. The purpose of the initiative is to drive greater adoption of responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the digital economy. The collaboration with MAS will see Accenture work with the regulatory body and a consortium of 18 banks, insurers, and seven advisory companies to support the responsible use of AI in the Financial Services Industry (FSI).

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Accenture#Mas#National Ai Strategy#Veritas Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketsaithority.com

Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.
Businessfinextra.com

Capco drives delivery of AccessFintech’s data and workflow tech

Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, and AccessFintech, the leading fintech company evolving the financial industry operating model through collaborative workflow, today announced a partnership that brings together AccessFintech’s data management and workflow solution with Capco’s proven delivery and engineering expertise in the financial services space. As they address...
EconomyAmerican Banker

How to strengthen your enterprises security with secure file transfer solutions

According to a cybersecurity report by Boston Consulting Group, banking and financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be a target of cyberattack than other industries. On top of that, an Accenture study found that the average annualized cost associated with data breaches for financial services companies globally has increased to $18.5 million. The big question being asked is how your cybersecurity measures up against the recent U.S. executive orders.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Mastercard, Lloyds Bank partner on new Open Banking checkout solution

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has partnered with Mastercard to use its Open Banking Merchant Payment Solution to launch PayFrom Bank. The solution enables individuals to make online payments directly from their bank accounts, giving consumers more choice over how they pay and providing merchants with instant settlement of funds. United Response, a charity supporting vulnerable people, is the first merchant to sign up.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

DeFi cannot be fully regulated, Siam Commercial Bank president says

Dr. Arak Sutivong, the CEO of SCB 10X and the president of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), has offered an insight into how one of the largest venture capital funds in Southeast Asia views the future of DeFi when it comes to the contentious question of regulation. SCB 10X is the...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payments Fintech Thunes Acquires Limonitek, a European Payment Service Platform

Cross-border payments Fintech Thunes revealed earlier this week that it acquired Limonetik, a European Payment Methods Platform. The latest acquisition by Thunes should complement the Fintech firm’s existing cross-border payments solutions by enabling companies or businesses to get paid in 70 different countries, using more than 285 local payment methods, including mobile wallets, payment by instalments (BNPL), QR code payments, and various other options. The solution will be called Thunes Collections.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

DEURASIA AIF poised to raise 600 crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI/PNN): AIF is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects money from private investors, and usually includes private equity, hedge fund, venture capital, angel fund, etc. Investors who want to diversify their portfolio can choose Alternative Investment Fund to grow their wealth. Traditionally, alternative asset...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

CoinBurp Partners with KuCoin to Conduct Initial Exchange Offering

According to the release, the $BURP token will have a maximum supply of 500M tokens, which CoinBurp expects to reach in 2028, with 57% of the supply going to end-users. CoinBurp has announced that it will be joining forces with a global cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, to conduct an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). CoinBurp, since it was founded in 2018, has been trying to create the easiest application in the crypto space to discover, buy, and send NFTs and now looks set to take a step further by partnering with KuCoin to launch its public sale.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Workday Partner Workforce Insight

Accenture has acquired Workday application partner and workforce optimization consultancy Workforce Insight. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 430 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See more than 80...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Canadian Oracle Cloud Partner Cloudworks

Cloudworks is a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud solutions provider serving clients across North America. The majority of Cloudworks’ 100 employees are located in Toronto, with additional offices in Calgary, and other locations throughout the U.S. The deal further enhances Accenture’s capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud, according to a statement from Accenture.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Workforce Insight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture's workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Veritas backing platinum partners and distributors

The recently installed UK channel boss at Veritas is determined to increase sales opportunities for its partners and ensure that they are supported by the vendor’s sales teams. Geoff Greenlaw officially stepped into the new role earlier this month, becoming vice-president of channel and alliances for Europe, the Middle East,...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

ICD partners Orient Finans Bank for Islamic Window at the Bank

The Orient Finans Bank and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) have signed a partnership to launch an Islamic Window at the Bank. Recently, the Uzbek Government decided to introduce Islamic financial services in Uzbekistan. Accordingly, Orient Finans Bank aimed to implement Islamic banking in its operation. The intended Islamic Window will create an opportunity for Orient Finans Bank to be one of the wholly profit-sharing Islamic Windows, offering Islamic products and services in Uzbekistan.
Businessthepaypers.com

Marqeta and Payfare enter partnership for gig economy payments

US-based card dissuing platform Marqeta and Canada-based fintech Payfare, focused on instant payout solutions for contract workers have teamed to boost Payfare across the gig economy vertical. The Marqeta-Payfare partnership will combine Payfare’s full-service digital banking apps and UI, relied upon by on-demand platforms to power instant payouts, with Marqeta’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

ELEMENT partners with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe

Germany-based cloud-based insurance company ELEMENT has announced partnering with the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to secure girocard payments with Apple Pay for online purchases. The digital buyer protection for Apple Pay payments with the girocard in apps and online offers to cover purchases up to a value of EUR 25,000. With every girocard payment with Apple Pay, customers automatically receive this buyer protection at no additional cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy