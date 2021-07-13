Accenture partners with MAS for the Veritas initiative
Ireland-based Accenture has announced its collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to lead and facilitate Phase 2 of the Veritas initiative. The purpose of the initiative is to drive greater adoption of responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the digital economy. The collaboration with MAS will see Accenture work with the regulatory body and a consortium of 18 banks, insurers, and seven advisory companies to support the responsible use of AI in the Financial Services Industry (FSI).thepaypers.com
