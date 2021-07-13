Accenture partners with MAS for the Veritas initiative

According to the release, the $BURP token will have a maximum supply of 500M tokens, which CoinBurp expects to reach in 2028, with 57% of the supply going to end-users. CoinBurp has announced that it will be joining forces with a global cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, to conduct an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). CoinBurp, since it was founded in 2018, has been trying to create the easiest application in the crypto space to discover, buy, and send NFTs and now looks set to take a step further by partnering with KuCoin to launch its public sale.