ACF goes live with Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform

thepaypers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic, announced that American Cycle Finance (ACF) has successfully deployed its platform. The implementation helps ACF to assist its partner motorcycle dealers in selling more vehicles to customers with limited or no credit history through AI-driven credit decisions. With a network of more than...

thepaypers.com

