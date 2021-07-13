ACF goes live with Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform

A unified contract management platform that enables smarter and faster decision making through cutting-edge technology, extensibility and enterprise-wide integration. Revnue Corp. announced the global availability of its AI-powered Contract Management Platform that empowers businesses to leverage contract intelligence for strategic planning, digital transformations, and operational efficiency. The platform’s smart capabilities include end-to-end contract management, a powerful API for enterprise-wide integrations, integrated security features, advanced analytics, and built within an easy to use, and intuitive interface. The launch also introduces Revnue’s game changing Smart Repository feature that seamlessly stores, tracks, and manages contracts, assets, services, and SaaS documents. Other key launch features include Smart Search, Smart Inbox, Smart Reminders, and multi-user support. Revnue has immediate plans to release two additional modules: Rev[AI] and a powerful SaaS management module, further demonstrating Revnue’s ability to rapidly bring key capabilities to meet the needs of global businesses.