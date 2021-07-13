Councilwoman will campaign for Madison Co Commission post

There is a third candidate in the race for a seat on the Madison County Commission: Marilyn Walton joins previously announced candidates John Scarborough and Frank May. Walton, like May, is from Hull. She serves on the City Council There. Scarborough is a former Chairman of the Madison County Commission.

They will face off in a special election in November, looking to fill the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis, who resigned her Commission seat earlier this year.

