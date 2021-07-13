Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen support confirmed

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idqWX_0avBw9jz00

It’s been rumoured for some time, but we now have confirmation that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will indeed support the S Pen, just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra before it.

The news comes via an FCC filing, spotted by 9to5Google which details key information about the upcoming S Pen Pro – a larger version of the S Pen with added Bluetooth support, announced by Samsung back in January.

While the listing promises compatibility with all Galaxy products that support S Pen, the text also details a handful of products that support the ‘air actions’ feature, and it’s here where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a mention, alongside a number of products that are already available, from the Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy Tab S7.

The listing surely also puts the final nail in the coffin of a new Galaxy Note this year, as only the Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 and Note 10 Lite are listed in that section. This isn’t exactly new information, but is disappointing all the same.

What isn’t clear from this listing is whether an S Pen – Pro or regular – will come bundled with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the Note series, it was an integral part of the product, and had a place to dock so that you never lost it, but for the more recent Galaxy S21 Ultra, it was an optional accessory with no place to tuck it away when not in use. As a result, Samsung sold a special case with a slot for S Pen storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqC7K_0avBw9jz00
The cases aren’t the sleekest

It’s likely that Samsung will do the same again here. While a device with a foldable screen does present logistical problems for case makers, a number of companies stepped up with their solutions for the first two generations, so there’s no reason Samsung couldn’t make its own.

S Pen support has long been rumoured for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and was even spotted in what appears to be leaked marketing material from the company. Certainly it makes sense: a device that unfolds into a larger tablet form is the perfect canvas for doodling and annotating documents, after all.

We’re expecting the foldable to debut next month alongside the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now there’s more evidence to suggest that they’ll be getting a big price cut and possible free extras to drive mass adoption.

The next Unpacked event, which could also feature Galaxy Buds 2 and a new Galaxy Watch 4, should be a must watch, so you’d be well advised to keep August 11 free.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Tab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
FCC
Related
Cell PhonesAOL Corp

Surprise: iPhone 13 will (probably) be called iPhone 13

We've got a shocker for you, dear readers: Apple's next flagship smartphone will be called iPhone 13. This information, which comes from Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), sounds like the most obvious piece of news ever. There was, however, some speculation that Apple might name its next flagship differently, perhaps due to the connotations of the number 13, which is considered to be an unlucky number in some cultures.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video

The heavily-leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung's upcoming premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been outed by none other than the South Korean giant itself. A video posted on Samsung's official YouTube channel, which is mainly about the Good Lock app, is our first official introduction to the new products. At 18 seconds, what appears to be the Watch 4 Classic makes an appearance, and at 56 seconds, a foldable phone, seemingly the Galaxy Z Fold 3, can also be seen.
Electronicslifewire.com

You Can Finally Buy a MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Months after its initial announcement, Apple has finally put the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 up for purchase. Apple launched the MagSafe Battery Pack on Tuesday, with the new battery pack retailing for $99, or $8.25 a month if financed through the company. 9To5Mac reports that the first deliveries of the new battery extension should start shipping to consumers on July 19.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to get a major performance boost – report

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will use a brand new Exynos chip that will give the new wearable a big performance increase, according to a new report. SamMobile says that the upcoming wearable – believed to come in a both a streamlined and “classic” design – will feature the new Exynos W920 chipset, and this will offer a significant upgrade on performance of the Exynos 9110 introduced in 2018 for the Galaxy Watch, and retained for the Galaxy Watch Active, Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 wearables.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 series, headphones and more are on sale

We have been receiving some fantastic deals on Samsung devices. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is up for grabs starting at $850, after a $150 discount. This will get you the 128GB unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Now, If you want to get the Ultra variant, you will be able to get one for $1,100 after getting a $100 discount. However, you can get the same devices at Samsung.com starting at $375 and $600, respectively, well after an eligible trade-in.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2 design leaks ahead of July 22 launch

OnePlus isn’t shy about highlighting new releases ahead of time, and has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launching in an event on July 22. But nine days ahead of time, we have a good look at what the phone may look like, thanks to 91mobiles and reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: All the important details

Apple has finally revealed its long-rumoured MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone – and it looks like the finest use of the tech yet. Here’s everything we know about it so far. Apple’s resurrected the MagSafe branding once associated with its MacBook line alongside the launch of the iPhone 12 series, however the tech has been used sparingly since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy