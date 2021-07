The WNBA season has paused to make room for Olympic basketball. Here’s everything you need to know about Team USA and their hunt for Gold. Though COVID-19 continues to ravage Japan, the Tokyo Olympics are underway with softball, soccer and other sports already competing. Basketball will start next week with Dawn Staley’s Team USA squad beginning its group play on July 27 at 12:40 a.m. ET (look, I’m not happy either).