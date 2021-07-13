Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Government braced for Tory rebellion on aid cuts

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QX2Kh_0avBvLHf00
UK aid (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson faces a showdown with Tory rebels over his cut in aid spending.

MPs will vote on Tuesday on the Government’s decision to cut funding for official development assistance (ODA) from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%.

The commitment to 0.7% is written in law and was restated in the 2019 Conservative manifesto, but was ditched as the Government attempted to save money in response to the economic carnage caused by coronavirus.

The 0.5% level means £10 billion will be spent on aid this year, about £4 billion less than if the original commitment had been kept.

The Chancellor’s proposal would lead to an indefinite cut to the aid budget and is not in our national interest

The move has met fierce resistance on the Conservative benches, with former prime minister Theresa May and ex-international development secretary Andrew Mitchell among prominent opponents of the cut.

On Tuesday MPs will vote on a statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak setting out that the 0.7% target will only be restored if the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) believes the UK is not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and underlying debt is falling.

Shadow international development secretary Preet Kaur Gill said: “Labour opposes this shameful attempt by the Government to weasel out of their commitments to supporting the world’s poorest and most vulnerable during a global pandemic.

“The Chancellor’s proposal would lead to an indefinite cut to the aid budget and is not in our national interest.

It is, frankly, staggering that the only cut the Government has made is to spending to help the poorest people on the planet in the middle of a pandemic, when this amounts to approximately 1% of the borrowing on Covid in the last year

“Cuts to international aid will leave the very poorest weaker in the fight against the threats of poverty, climate change and the current pandemic.

“In return this will have a negative impact on the Government’s ability to keep our country safe and secure, and limit our ability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.”

Mr Mitchell warned his colleagues not to be “hoodwinked” by Mr Sunak’s statement on the conditions for the return to 0.7%, arguing it was a “fiscal trap”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is, frankly, staggering that the only cut the Government has made is to spending to help the poorest people on the planet in the middle of a pandemic, when this amounts to approximately 1% of the borrowing on Covid in the last year.”

Mr Mitchell said he would rebel, telling Times Radio: “I think I’ve only rebelled against my own party and government about three times in the 34 years since I was first elected to the House of Commons, but I shall do so today with conviction and with enthusiasm, because I think it’s the most terrible thing to break our promise.”

The Government has said a defeat on the motion on Tuesday would result in a return to 0.7% spending in 2022, with Mr Sunak warning that would be likely to have “consequences for the fiscal situation, including for taxation and current public spending plans”.

Tory MP for Thanet Sir Roger Gale said: “I shall vote today to honour our election pledge, uphold the law and restore our overseas aid spending to just 0.7% of a reduced gross national income.”

By working together to develop this compromise, I'm confident that we can move forward and focus on the overwhelmingly positive action we take in supporting the world's most vulnerable

But Tory former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, writing in the Daily Telegraph, backed the “compromise” put forward by the Treasury.

“By working together to develop this compromise, I’m confident that we can move forward and focus on the overwhelmingly positive action we take in supporting the world’s most vulnerable,” she said.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said he wants reassurance that there will be a return to 0.7% spending in a “reasonable timetable”.

He told Times Radio: “We do need to reverse this cut to the foreign aid budget.

“I want to look at what the Government’s alternative is, before finally deciding. The thing I want to understand – which I’m not clear about – is when this means we will return (to 0.7%).”

Treasury Chief Secretary Stephen Barclay told Today the economy is “bouncing back better than previously forecast”, in response to a suggestion it could be four or five years before the tests are met to allow the 0.7% target to be reinstated.

“This was a test that was met in 2018/19, so what we are saying is, this is a test that has been met in the past, this is a test that will be determined independently through the measures that the OBR set out, and that the direction of travel, the trajectory, is very positive,” he said.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Roger Gale
Person
Andrew Mitchell
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Economy#Uk#Government#Oda#Conservative#Obr#Covid#Bbc Radio 4#Times Radio#The House Of Commons#Cabinet#The Daily Telegraph#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Minister: UK stands ready to reform seriously unbalanced NI Protocol

The EU must work with the UK to ease burdens on Northern Ireland rather than “prioritise” the single market, a senior minister has warned. The Cabinet Office’s Penny Mordaunt also told MPs a “seriously unbalanced” situation is developing in how the Northern Ireland Protocol is operating. She added the UK...
WorldBBC

Foreign aid: MPs to vote on cut to UK budget

MPs will vote later on the government's cut to the UK's foreign aid budget. They will choose to either increase overseas aid spending to its previous level, or tie the amount to government borrowing and debt. Spending on international development was cut from 0.7% of national income to 0.5% in...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Johnson defends cut to aid spending as he braces for Tory revolt

Boris Johnson defended his controversial cut to the aid budget as he faced a damaging Tory revolt in the Commons. The Prime Minister opened a debate on the decision to cut funding for official development assistance (ODA) from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%. He said the UK’s public...
PoliticsBBC

Government wins vote to lock in cuts to overseas aid

The government has won a Commons vote to lock in cuts to spending on overseas aid, despite a rebellion by Tory MPs. MPs voted by a majority of 35 to keep the budget for international development at 0.5% of national income. But 25 Conservatives joined Labour and other parties in...
PoliticsThe Independent

Inside Politics: Influential Tory wades into ‘taking the knee’ row and MPs vote through aid cuts

Was that the sun in the sky this morning? Just when you thought summer had passed by, forecasters are predicting a weekend heatwave. Don’t put away the garden chairs and BBQ just yet. We live in hope. Boris Johnson continues to feel the heat on his government’s approach to racism. After Priti Patel refused to call out fans who booed England players taking the knee, an influential Tory MP is warning his party needs a re-think on the issue. Elsewhere, anger is growing on new Covid guidance and MPs have voted through foreign aid cuts.
Economyrock947.com

UK government allows vote to reverse 4 billion pound foreign aid cut

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government said it would let parliament hold a vote on Tuesday to reverse a decision to cut the country’s overseas aid spending by around 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) a year. The finance ministry announced in November it would cut aid spending to 0.5% of national...
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Johnson sees off Tory revolt as charities react with fury to £4bn aid cut

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have seen off a Tory revolt over cuts to aid funding, leaving charities angry at the prospect of an indefinite reduction in spending. Former prime minister Theresa May, one of 24 Tories to join opposition parties in voting against the cut, warned that some of the world’s poorest people will die as a result of the decision to slash spending on overseas aid.
Politicsaudacy.com

UK lawmakers to vote on contentious foreign aid cut

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are voting Tuesday on whether to overturn a big cut to the country’s foreign aid budget amid criticism that the decision has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced in November that it would...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces major Tory rebellion over Covid vaccine passport plans

Boris Johnson faces a potential major rebellion over Covid vaccine passports from his own MPs.More than 40 Conservatives have signed a declaration by campaign group Big Brother Watch saying they are opposed to using “Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs”.And the Guardian newspaper reports that more MPs from the governing party are privately minded to vote against the plan.It comes as the prime minister quickly U-turned on his pledge to irreversibly lift all legal Covid restrictions on Monday.Downing Street is now pushing for vaccine passports to be required for nightclubs from September –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy