Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Bank scraps lender dividend limits, but calls for sector to support recovery

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcDpC_0avBuud700
Bank of England (PA Wire)

The Bank of England has ditched pandemic curbs on lender dividend payouts, but said the sector will need to continue helping households and businesses as coronavirus support measures come to an end.

In its latest Financial Stability Report, the Bank said while the UK economic outlook has improved thanks to the rapid vaccination rollout, risks remain to the recovery and it cautioned over soaring small business debt levels.

It said UK lenders are “resilient” in the interim result of its recent health check of the sector, but stressed they will need to provide ongoing support to the economy, with the furlough scheme ending in September and emergency business loans becoming due.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said lenders were well positioned to provide this support, as the pandemic proved to be the first big test of their resilience and effectiveness of rules since the financial crisis, with “encouraging” results.

In a sign of the balance sheet strength among lenders, the Bank announced that the final so-called “guardrail” limitations on dividend payouts to investors have been scrapped.

It had halted dividends in the sector in March last year when the pandemic struck, but said in December that banks could pay limited dividends.

The Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said those limits were “no longer necessary” as it handed back dividend decisions to bank boards, sending shares higher among listed lending giants.

Households and businesses are likely to need continuing support from the financial system as the economy recovers and the Government’s support measures unwind over the coming months

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose nearly 2%, while NatWest, HSBC and Standard Chartered increased almost 1% as investors welcomed the news.

But the FPC, which monitors risks to financial stability, cautioned over debts built up in the pandemic among small businesses.

The report showed that debt levels of small businesses have soared by about 25% since the end of 2019 as firms have tapped Government emergency loans.

This could lead to rising company failures as support schemes end and loans become due, the Bank warned.

It cautioned that in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality, 11.8% of small firms were already behind on their loan repayments or had formally defaulted as of January.

The Bank of England said: “Households and businesses are likely to need continuing support from the financial system as the economy recovers and the Government’s support measures unwind over the coming months.”

Mr Bailey added it would be in banks’ collective interest to “provide that support”, with their results and resilience so closely linked to the fortunes of the economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8vM6_0avBuud700
Andrew Bailey (PA Wire)

The Bank said house price growth had hit its highest level in a decade and noted that households debt burdens had increased slightly, though they remained “significantly below” pre-financial crisis.

But the Bank stressed the “full effect” of the pandemic on households’ finances will become clearer as the economy recovers and broader Government support for household income unwinds fully”.

The twice-yearly report also highlighted concerns over increased signs of “risk raking” behaviour in global financial markets and the surging prices of risky assets, such as high-yielding corporate bonds.

It said there was the risk of a “sharp correction” in these areas, which could lead to interest rate hikes, putting household and business finances under pressure.

Mr Bailey also took the opportunity to send out a warning shot amid a spate of private equity deals, with supermarket Morrisons the latest to agree to a proposed buyout.

He said: “Companies that increase their leverage beyond levels that are safe and sustainable are of course in a much less resilient position when a shock comes along and we’ve had a very big one.

“And so I think that the very clear message should be to companies: Leverage matters.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Dividend#Lloyds Banking Group#Corporate Bonds#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bank#Natwest#Hsbc#Standard Chartered#Fpc
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Minister: UK stands ready to reform seriously unbalanced NI Protocol

The EU must work with the UK to ease burdens on Northern Ireland rather than “prioritise” the single market, a senior minister has warned. The Cabinet Office’s Penny Mordaunt also told MPs a “seriously unbalanced” situation is developing in how the Northern Ireland Protocol is operating. She added the UK...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK digital bank Starling buys landlord lender

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British digital bank Starling said on Monday it has acquired specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Fleet Mortgages in a 50 million pound ($68.93 million) cash and share deal. Starling said the acquisition was part of a wider plan to expand lending, including through further mergers and...
Personal Financespglobal.com

ECB set to clamp down on banks overexposed to leveraged finance market – source

The European Central Bank intends to toughen its stance against lenders overexposed in leveraged finance later this year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The regulator will use its annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, or SREP, to outline stricter capital requirements for leveraged financing, the person said. The ECB issues SREP reports to banks each year outlining key concerns and giving them a specific deadline for action.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Inflation and the Bank of England: what its rate-setters are saying

LONDON (Reuters) – Two Bank of England officials said earlier this month that the time is approaching for action to fend off higher inflation, but others say the jump in prices is likely to be temporary and cutting stimulus now would be risky for Britain’s economy. A third group prefers...
EconomyTelegraph

Increase retirement age to fuel Britain's recovery, says Bank of England official

Making people work for longer by extending the retirement age could help the Bank of England fight the next recession, a top policymaker has said. Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said alternative measures such as raising the age at which workers retire could help the Bank stimulate the economy further as traditional policies have little room left to help.
BusinessForexTV.com

UK Needs Current Stimulus At Least For Several Quarters, BoE's Vlieghe Says

The current monetary stimulus should be maintained for several quarters at least, and probably longer, Gertjan Vlieghe, an external monetary policy committee member of the Bank of England, said Monday. “And when tightening does become appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed, given the low level of...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard Teams With Lloyds Bank For Open Banking API

Lloyds Bank is teaming up with Mastercard to launch PayFrom Bank, a solution that gives people the power to make direct payments to merchants from their bank accounts. Mastercard’s open banking merchant solution offers freedom of choice to both sellers and consumers when it is time to check out, Kelly Devine, divisional president of Mastercard UK and Ireland, said in a press release on Monday (July 26).
breakingtravelnews.com

Hospitality sector calls for further government support

New research published by hospitality and pub trade bodies in the UK shows the scale of the challenges facing these hard-hit businesses as they look to rebuild from the devastating effects of the pandemic. UKHospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association and the British Institute of Innkeeping are all warning...
EconomyThe Independent

Will banks lend to ‘support the British economy’ like the Bank of England wants now they can pay dividends?

Just over 10 years ago now, the British public bailed out this country’s banks in spectacular fashion. Now the banks are being asked to return the favour. “Households and businesses are likely to need continuing support from the financial system as the economy recovers and the government’s support measures unwind over the coming months,” said the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) in its latest financial stability review.
mynews13.com

Bank of England ditches dividend limits on UK banks

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England on Tuesday ditched limits on dividends banks pay out to their shareholders that were first introduced at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a package of measures to shore up the British economy. The bank's Financial Policy Committee, which monitors...
CNBC

Bank of England scraps pandemic-era curbs on bank dividends

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that in recent months, the rapid rollout of the UK's vaccination programme has led to an improvement in the UK economic outlook. As Britain entered its first lockdown in March last year to fight COVID-19, the BoE told lenders to suspend dividends and share buy-backs until the end of 2020. It also recommended scrapping bonuses for senior staff.
ShareCast

BoE removes restrictions on bank dividends

The Bank of England has removed restrictions on bank dividend payouts introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as the sector remains "well-capitalised" and "resilient". In March 2020, the Bank told lenders such as HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds to suspend dividends and share buybacks until the end of 2020. It also recommended the scrapping of bonuses for senior staff.
Posted by
Reuters

Heavyweight banks push FTSE 100 higher after BoE scraps dividend curbs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 13 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as heavyweight banks jumped after the Bank of England scrapped dividend curbs, but worries over rising coronavirus infections kept gains in check.
EconomyFinancial Times

UK banks should use dividend freedom with care

Freedom Day has arrived — if you’re a bank at least. The government this week sent a message of caution on how enthusiastically the population should be working, socialising and travelling in maskless freedom after the lifting of legal restrictions later this month. The pandemic is not over, was the nub of it, and risks remain even as curbs are lifted.
theedgemarkets.com

Vaccination progress to lead recovery in REIT sector, says AmInvestment Bank

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): The current lacklustre performance of retail real estate investment trusts’ (REITs) share prices offers investors a good opportunity to invest in quality retail REIT assets whose property values have remained largely intact despite the Covid-19 pandemic, AmInvestment Bank said. "We like the sector as a recovery...

Comments / 0

Community Policy