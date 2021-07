Charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Vineland man who is said to have killed a family including a 1-year-old infant while driving under the influence. Justice is on the way to being served in Cumberland County as charges have finally been brought against a man accused of multiple counts of aggravated assault as well as manslaughter for the deaths of Iban Garcia-Ruiz, his wife Elisa Perez-Hernandez, and their son, baby Ivan. The family was driving home on the night of November 1, 2020 when 37-year-old Modesto Pino ignored a stop sign at the intersection of Delsea Drive and Almond Road and crashed into the family's SUV.