Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: A different perspective of familiar events

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 13 days ago

I have always been told that the winner writes the history from their view. For some interesting reading and for those consummate fact checkers: try Howard Zinn’s “Real History of The United States;” this may be fun. Or maybe a new one: Steve Koonin “Unsettled” for an insider view of Climate Change from an Obama administration appointee. This should be a start on maybe a different perspective of the same events; told from not the winner’s view but from a fact and analytical side as should “science.”

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Zinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ReligionBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Differing assumptions about the meaning of freedom

The following bumper sticker caught my eye: "I believe in FREEDOM, what do you believe in?" Well, how can anyone argue with that, especially in a democracy where everyone is equal under the law?. But on second thought I realized that my basic assumptions in reference to freedom, equality, and...
ScienceChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Science is not a popularity contest

Mr. Watts has a popular blog. Having a blog does not make him a scientist. The Onion is popular, but that does not make The Onion a real news source. Mr. Watts has been listed as co-author of published scientific papers. So have many of my undergraduates and the occasional high-school student. Having their names on a paper is not what made those students scientists.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Perspective on climate change [letter]

For the past decade, I’ve spent half my time each year in Colorado. Living in the western United States has given me a different perspective on some things, especially climate change. For the past 20 years, the western U.S. has been in a megadrought rivaling any in the last 1,200...
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: The myth of critical race theory

Many people refer to Derrick Bell as the father of Critical Race Theory (CRT). He worked tirelessly to promote a racially-driven philosophy of law during his tenure as the first African American professor at the Harvard School of Law (1971-1990). He wrote books and articles. He spoke at conferences and even staged protests to seek to legitimize CRT in the American consciousness. Those who agreed to the presence of systemic racism in the United States were said to have “woken up” to the endless oppression of minority groups. Those who disagreed were dismissed as narrow-minded racists.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

From my perspective

Somebody help me out and explain, what, in today’s climate, is not racist? This isn’t intended as a rhetorical question. I’d really be curious to hear an honest, yet logical, answer to that question from one of our so-called “progressive liberals” (I believe these people’s logic is actually regressive but a topic for another column). The news is full of events and circumstances that are referred to as “racist” that I never would have remotely considered. Quite frankly, I don’t see how the people making these allegations make that leap. Let’s look at two situations that are current.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
SocietyCity Journal

Critical Race Theory’s Chief Marketing Officer

Ibram X. Kendi’s name is everywhere: public school curricula, corporate training programs, even the U.S. Navy’s official reading list. The Boston University professor has become the latest star in the long tradition of racial activism. But despite his laudatory reception in the press, his philosophy would jeopardize the American system of individual rights and equality under the law—and is finally getting the scrutiny it deserves.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Economic Rent: The Historical perspective

Adam Smith FRSA was a Scottish economist between 1723 and 1790. He was recognized for bringing the moral philosopher and the pioneer of political economy served as a key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment. Also, known as “The Father of Economics” Once said- The Wealth of Nations is a precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Throughout his professional career, He developed the concept of division of labor by expounding upon how rational self-interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity. Smith famously argued that the difference between a street porter and a philosopher was as much a pick of the division of labor at its cause.
EnvironmentChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Nothing new about heat waves, droughts

From private correspondence, it appears Dr. Roger Lederer does not wish to take me up on my offer of a live debate about weather and climate, which is unfortunate, but not unexpected. Few can handle a live debate. Meanwhile, for those who insist that the record heat wave in Washington...
cookcountynews-herald.com

Choose a better perspective

Have you ever had a day when you felt overwhelmed by everything? Too much on the to-do list? Drained by lack of self-care? If you say no, I feel you are either a saint or a fibber as I’m not one to call anyone a liar. We recently had a month-long remodel project in our home, and I just couldn’t […]
PoliticsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: How is Cuba's repression different from ours?

To the editor — Americans have expressed a concern about the plight of the Cubans. Due to their protests in Cuba, the people are mistreated, put in jail and even killed, all because they want freedom. How is America under this administration any different?. We have people in jail since...
Newport, RInewporthistory.org

History Bytes: Perspective, in and on the Archives

Hampton Smith, Ph.D. student, MIT, is one of the 2021 Buchanan Burnham Fellows working on capturing data from the NHS archives on Black and Indigenous people of color in colonial Newport, Rhode Island. The following post relates to how, when exploring the histories of marginalized peoples, maintaining an awareness of those who recorded historical documents is just as important as knowing those who were recorded.
Societynorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Are You Against The Truth?

Critical Race Theory is a hot topic right now. I recently posted a meme about it, and a Facebook acquaintance referred to me as a Communist. Based on my engagements, most who oppose it don’t know what it is. Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a part of law schools for over 40 years. It’s a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy. The core idea is racism is a social construct, and it is not merely the product of individual bias and prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

An Orwellian hijacking

It read like a chapter out of George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.”. USA Today reported how the Capitol Rotunda’s portraits of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color), women, and other communities.”
ScienceWebMD

The Genius of Recognizing a Familiar Face

July 16, 2021 -- That flash of familiarity we feel when we see someone we know has long fascinated and stumped scientists, who have been unable to pinpoint what is happening in the brain. But for the first time, researchers are now reporting a new class of cells they say is responsible.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Faith, experience and perspective

Experience defines perspective. That does not necessarily translate into being wright or wrong, but it does explain why and how one sees the world. Genuine, prayerful, and faithful wisdom sees through the layers of perspective and experience to comprehend an understanding that transcends both. Tragically, many modern Christians lack such wisdom.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Plan for the worst, hope for the best

He, he, he, I know not funny but I’ve run out of quips to say when meeting people. I don’t know if this is just a hot spell, sever drought, global warming, media hype, or the gods playing with us, but it’s changed my behavior. Besides becoming cranky, lazy and a whiner I am conserving water, and turning up the thermostat. My wife and I walk at 6 a.m. and get our chores done early. We sleep with the windows open. Here’s the rub, one of us has to wake up when the outside temp finally is below 80.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letters to the Editor July 24

I’m watching the economy, financial security for millions of people, small businesses that employed thousands of workers completely fail. Prices are going up on almost everything we need, and people are starting to worry about their future and how they are going to survive and pay bills and provide food and housing for their families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy