York Electric Cooperative will be doing utility work in the area along the river front trail between Riverwalk and River Park starting July 19, 2021. The work is expected to last approximately one week, depending on the weather. This will have an immediate impact on the Piedmont Medical Center Trail at Riverwalk, as it will be closed at the trestle for the duration of the project. The trail connection between Riverwalk and River Park won’t be accessible during that time, and the trail head and bathrooms on Red River Rd. will also be closed. Portable restrooms will be available for trail users.