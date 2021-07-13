Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers test positive

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azNXb_0avBuM3l00
Virus Outbreak Malaysia

Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination centre on Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was difficult to determine if the infections occurred at the centre in central Selangor state, but stressed that swift government action had stopped the cluster.

He urged people who had been vaccinated at the centre from Friday onwards to self-isolate for 10 days in case they develop symptoms.

Mr Khairy, who is in charge of the national immunisation programme, said he ordered testing for all 453 workers at the centre after two volunteers contracted the virus.

He said the 204 people whose results were positive had low viral loads, meaning the amount of virus in their bodies was small.

The centre was shut for deep sanitisation and all its workers were being isolated.

Mr Khairy said the centre will reopen on Wednesday with a new team of medical workers.

Despite a strict lockdown since June 1, the pandemic had worsened in Malaysia, with total confirmed cases exceeding 844,000 with more than 6,200 deaths. But vaccination has picked up pace, with nearly 11% of the population inoculated.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
newschain

‘Premature’ to rule out Covid lab leak, says WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak and said he was asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. In a rare departure...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Number of new Covid-19 cases almost doubles in 24 hours

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has almost doubled in 24 hours. Some 1,083 cases were notified by the department of health on Thursday, up from 636 on Wednesday. This is the first time the daily case number has been over 1,000 since the peak of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Roaming Manhattan court worker tests positive for tuberculosis

A roaming Manhattan Supreme Court worker has become sick with rare tuberculosis — prompting officials to warn judges, clerks and other colleagues in contact with him over the past few months to get tested. “We don’t know how contagious this is — we have no idea,’’ a concerned court source...
Loveland, COKDVR.com

Loveland woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a month after getting vaccinated

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Loveland woman got quite the surprise after testing positive for COVID-19 more than a month after getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, told FOX31 she believes she caught the virus while at a lower capacity Red Rocks show. Her unvaccinated friends tested positive first, but later she began feeling sick herself.
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

POISON's Rikki Rockett has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated. The 59-year-old drummer, who lives outside Los Angeles, revealed his positive diagnosis in a video message shared on his social media earlier today. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was diagnosed, or got a...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

COVID-19: At least 8 fully vaccinated Vegas hospital workers test positive in ‘breakthrough’ cluster

At least eight fully vaccinated Nevada health care workers tested positive for the coronavirus last month in a rare cluster of “breakthrough” cases, according to a report. In all, 11 coworkers were infected after an off-site pool party on June 7, the vast majority came down with the Delta variant, which is believed to spread more easily, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing emails obtained from the Southern Nevada Health District.
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends: minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme. Malaysia’s inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine...
New York City, NYTimes-Herald

Vaccinations or testing mandated for NYC health care workers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will require workers in city-run hospitals and health clinics to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly as officials battle a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. De Blasio's order will not apply to teachers, police officers and other...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Double jabbed: How common is it to test positive after having both vaccines?

Health secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday he had contracted Covid-19, despite having both doses of a vaccine.Mr Javid said his symptoms were “mild”, but he feels “groggy” in a video announcing he would be self isolating.But how likely is it that someone who has had both their jabs can be infected with coronavirus?Studies have shown that the vaccines are highly effective, but there have been reports that a small percentage of fully-vaccinated people will still get Covid. These are called “vaccine breakthrough cases”.But data shows that they are far less likely to get so sick that they require...

Comments / 0

Community Policy